Belgium tells citizens to avoid Leicester

BRUSSELS: Belgium’s government has told its citizens not to travel to Leicester while it is facing tighter lockdown measures during a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Advice from the Belgian foreign affairs department states that “travel is not allowed” and “quarantine is mandatory upon your return”.

Leicester has been put in a “red zone” of risky destinations in the country’s travel advice alongside, regions in Portugal and Spain. The East Midlands city became the first in England to have tighter restrictions reimposed on June 30, after an increase in Covid-19 infections was recorded.

The regularly updated advice is based on “currently available information,” according to a note on a Belgian government website. It also gives the go-ahead for travel to other areas of the EU, the Schengen zone and other parts of the United Kingdom.