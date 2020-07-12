Migrants rescued from capsized boat in Channel

CALAIS: Migrants have been rescued after their boat capsized in the English Channel on Saturday. The four were spotted by a passing passenger ferry and the French navy sent to rescue them.

They were found to have severe hypothermia after being taken to the French port of Calais. French authorities say they are now safe and well, but repeated warnings about the dangers of crossing the narrow strait between the UK and the Continent. Border Force have also been active in UK waters on Saturday.

The most recent crossing follows reports that French authorities have dismantled a migrant camp near Calais, resulting in more than 500 people being moved on.

Clare Moseley, founder of humanitarian charity Care4Calais, said: “These continual evictions increase health risks – destroying possessions removes people’s ability to keep warm and dry, sleep properly or cook for themselves.

“The effect on their mental health is equally stark, causing depression, self-harm and suicide. “Evictions are pointless and simply don’t work. This approach has been followed for 10 years with no perceivable impact.

“It was claimed that the demolition of the large Calais jungle in October 2016 would stop people coming to Calais to cross the Channel, but it did not.”

Instead, Ms Moseley said the eviction was a “direct response” to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel’s calls for action following recent Channel crossings.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Monday, Ms Patel said migrant crossings are a “complicated issue” and the English Channel has become “far too viable for criminals”.

She also said that there is no new target for when illegal migrant crossings should have become an “infrequent phenomenon”, when asked about comments made in a document last year.