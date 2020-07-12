Ajmal Wazir removed as KP govt spokesman

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Ajmal Wazir was removed on Saturday as information adviser to Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister and Kamran Bangash will take his place, a statement from the provincial government said.

According to the notification from the administration department, Wazir was “de-notified as information adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister with immediate effect”. He has been replaced by Kamran Bangash, who is also the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development. Bangash will hold both portfolios.

“The action has been taken under Section 3 of KP Advisers and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister (Appointment) Act, 1989,” the notification added.

Earlier, Geo News had reported Wazir was resigning from his post due to personal reasons. “I am unable to dispense my duties as the information adviser, therefore I am resigning from my post,” Wazir had said.

Another notification said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ordered the Chief Secretary to constitute a “fact-finding enquiry team to investigate the recently surfaced alleged audiotape of Ajmal Wazir, former adviser to the Chief Minister for Information and public relations KP”.

The Chief Minister took a notice of the audio tape leakage and directed the Chief Secretary KP to process a case for fact-finding committee to probe it, said the notification. It was not immediately apparent if Wazir’s removal was related to the alleged audio leak.

Wazir was appointed as the adviser to the chief minister for information earlier this year. Wazir, who belongs to Shakai valley in South Waziristan, had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf just before the July 2018 general election. He was earlier a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and had remained its central vice-president.