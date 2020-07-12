Killings, arrests continue unabated in held Kashmir

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian occupation forces maintained the intensity of killings and detentions in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Saturday, as two Kashmiri youths were gunned down in a brutal operation in Kupwara and a key freedom activist was arrested.

In a violent military operation carried out in Kupwara’s Handwara locality, two Kashmiri youths were gunned down, according to Kashmir Media Service. The operation continued as the last reports came in.

Simultaneous cordon and search operations were also under way in Bandipora, Pulwama, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and acting chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, in occupied Srinagar.

The police swiftly whisked Tawheedi away to a police station in Sopore. Earlier, the police had arrested Tawheedi’s son, Junaid Ahmed, an engineer, during a house raid in Sopore.

Separately, Indian police arrested a youth from the Hajin town in Bandipora district and dubbed him an “over-ground worker” of a fighters’ organisation.