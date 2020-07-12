Ashfaq wants PFF NC to focus on holding elections

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) chief Ashfaq Hussain Shah has said that the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) in Pakistan must focus on holding free and fair elections instead of getting into other things.

He said that the purpose of the committee was to hold free and fair elections so that things started rolling in the right direction after a democratically elected body took over. The NC is supposed to hold PFF elections by December 30 after holding elections at district and provincial levels.