PFF Online Coaching Refresher Course ends

LAHORE: The Group-II of PFF Online Coaching Refresher Course for Men conducted by the Pakistan Football Federation concluded here on Saturday.

As many as 19 coaches belonging to clubs and departments across the country revised football coaching lessons with the help of Chief Instructor Tariq Lutfi and his assistants Nasir Ismail and Mohsin-ul-Hasnain during the course.

Newly-appointed PFF Technical Director Daniel Limones also interacted with the instructors and the participants. This course was held as part of the PFF's month-long Online Coaching Courses programme.