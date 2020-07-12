Asian Beach Games postponed

KARACHI: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has announced that the 6th Asian Beach Games, which were scheduled to be held later this year in Sanya, China, have been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Saturday, the OCA said that the sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games to be held from November 28 to December 6 would now be held at later dates which will be decided by the organisers in coming days.

“OCA and Chinese Olympic Committee are in discussion to reschedule the dates of the 6th Asian Beach Games due to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” an OCA statement said.

Pakistan athletes in seven disciplines are to compete in the games.

“The three parties have been in constant contact all year regarding the Asian Beach Games in Sanya and are closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working together closely to adjust the dates, if required,” the statement said.