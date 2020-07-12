PSL ticket refund process begins tomorrow

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that the ticket refund process of those Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches which were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors or rescheduled due to COVID-19 will start at designated TCS branches from Monday (tomorrow).

The refund will be carried out in two phases. During the first phase, which runs from July 13 to August 5, the tickets of the five group matches, held behind closed doors, along with the 29 February washed-out contest in Rawalpindi will be returned, a PCB press release said.

The second phase will run from August 6-29 during which the tickets of the qualifier, two eliminators and the final will be repaid, said the PCB.