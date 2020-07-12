Green it up

Since forests are of fundamental ecological, social, economic and spiritual importance, but land, environment and rural economy in Sindh have suffered the most, it is suggested that community or participatory forests at the Taluka or district level may be promoted to save the ecology and environment and also beautify the landscape as it was in the past.

The denuded land in each Taluka/ district may be allocated for this purpose and those involved in the cutting and killing of forest and other trees, flora and may be awarded exemplary punishment. The community which proves its mettle may also be given some sort of incentive either in cash or kind.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad