Pemra bars BOL News from airing content against Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has stopped private TV channel BOL News from broadcasting or rebroadcasting any content against the Geo Group, its management and their families immediately. In case of non-compliance, legal action would be initiated against M/s Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd, parent company of BOL News.

In its order, it was explained that the channel had been prohibited under Section 27 of Pemra Ordinance, 2002, as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007 by the Authority by exercising its powers under the ordinance and the act. And non-compliance, legal action will be initiated under Section 29, 30 and 33 of Pemra laws.

“Pemra is in receipt of three complaints of May 09, 12 and 15, 2020 filed by M/s Independent Media Corporation (Pvt) Ltd/Geo News against M/s Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd. for airing false and frivolous allegations against the management of Geo Group,” it said.

The Authority said that on April 24 this year at 15:51 hrs, 21:48 hrs, 22:31 hrs with its news story/ tickers, on May 13, 2020 at 21:53 and repeatedly broadcasted in programmes, including news headlines/ stories news tickers and others in first week of May this year, such content was aired.

“These complaints along with CDs received from Geo Group were forwarded to the channel on June 12, which were returned, as no one was willing to receive them.

Subsequently, these were delivered to the company by hand, but the company did not give any response and even on the day of issuance of this order, there has been no response from them,” said the order.

These allegations/hate speech posed against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group and Geo TV Network, by M/s Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd are: