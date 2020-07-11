Shahbaz holds Sarwar responsible for PIA ban

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday held Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan responsible for the ban on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by several countries including the US and the UK.The ban on the PIA imposed by several countries with the US being the latest is a consequence of a mindless speech by the aviation minister who only wanted to evade responsibility, Shahbaz said in a tweet. Look at what he has done to the entire aviation industry besides bringing a bad name to Pakistan, he said. Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, Shahbaz said Israel’s plan to annex the Palestinian territory of the West Bank and Jordan Valley flagrantly disregards the international law that will shut the window of finding a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel. Pakistan should take up this issue with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) the United Nations, he said.