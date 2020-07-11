I’m being harassed, ridiculed by propaganda: Sarina Isa

ISLAMABAD: Sarina Isa, wife of Justice Faez Isa, has said the media is being misguided about her reply to the FBR. In a statement issued on Friday, she said she is being harassed and ridiculed by false propaganda. She said it is being propagated that she was not intentionally receiving an FBR notice. When the FBR notice was issued on June 25, the same day her father died. To ridicule her, the FBR men pasted the notice on her residence in the presence of her neighbours and employees. She said when she visited the FBR office on July 9 to record her statement, it was said that she was pretending after walking fast with stick. Now she has to show the x-ray of screws fitted in her leg. She said she is disturbed by the baseless propaganda. She said the media has been told wrong things attributed to her. She said she has submitted a 6-page reply to the FBR.