PPP, JUI-F pledge inflexibility on 18th Amend, NFC Award

KARACHI: The leaderships of Pakistan People's Party and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have agreed to continue with their inflexible stance on the 18th Constitutional Amendment and the NFC Award as both the parties pledged to create a political consensus for the country’s integrity and security.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of JUI-F, called on former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at the Bilawal House on Friday. They discussed the political situation of the country for about half-an-hour where Maulana Fazlur Rehman also inquired about the health of former president. It was after a long time that former president Asif Ali Zardari in person attended any political meeting as earlier rumours took rounds regarding his health status.

Talking to the JUI-F leader, Asif Ali Zardari said that there would be no compromise on the anti-people budget and NFC Award adding that he had already predicted that Imran Khan lacked the capability and competence to govern.

Asif Ali Zardari further said that he had warned the government last year about the locust attacks but the regime didn’t take this issue seriously due to its prejudice and stubbornness. “There could be a bad food crisis in the country if locust attacks were not warded off and repulsed,” he added.

He observed that people were looking towards the opposition to get rid of the selected government as incompetence of the Imran Khan regime has now been fully exposed due to the mismanagement of Covid-19 crisis unleashing nation-wide confusion.

Speaking in the meeting, the PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, pointed out that corruption has multiplied during the Imran Khan regime but he was using NAB for victimisation of opposition politicians only.

The PPP chairman further said that two years have passed but the Imran Khan government has taken not a single step in the interest of masses adding that all the opposition parties are on one page against the "selected government".

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was in consensus with the stance of the PPP leadership and stated that the PTI government has destroyed the country’s economy to the extreme level.

He said that the growth rate of the country's economy never went down into minus in the history emphasising that everyone has to challenge the selected rulers to save the country and its economy as well.