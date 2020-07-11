Hearing on Shahbaz family’s plea put off till August 25

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of an application moved by the Shahbaz family seeking unfreezing of their assets by August 25. The court summoned the counsel of the Shahbaz family to complete arguments on objections raised by the prosecution. The counsel of the Shahbaz family didn’t appear before the court due to corona situation after which the court adjourned the hearing by August 25.