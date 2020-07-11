Imran to complete five-year term: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday termed the decision of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed to set up 120 new accountability courts in the county big one saying they will cleanse the country of corruption.

He said that Pakistan is going to change after the decision of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) adding that CJP has delivered bigger judgment than that of Panama case.

He said whatever higher judiciary says is right and whatever higher judiciary is doing will be right. He said that 120 accountability courts will clean whole dirt in 120 days. He said that Imran Khan will complete five-year term.

Sheikh Rasheed claimed that Shahbaz Sharif is his party’s man and whatever he asks to do, Shahbaz Sharif will do.

The minister while addressing a press conference recalled his prediction that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will be more empowered like a Tarzan in July. He hoped that country’s fate is going to change for better.

Remembering his days of illness when he contracted coronavirus, he said that he didn’t get an injection for his treatment. He thanked National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal for arranging plasma and eight injections for him.

Talking about development in Rawalpindi, he said that there are four universities in the city with no water issue adding that miscreants in the city have been reined in. Talking about ML-1 project, he said that it will help control railway accidents besides generating thousands of jobs.

He said that Executive Committee of National Economic Council will likely to approve ML-1 project, which is crossing free track this month. Travel time from Karachi to Lahore will decrease to seven hours while it will take two hours from Rawalpindi to Lahore with the inauguration of the project.

Trains on ML-1 track will be enable to travel at a speed of 160 kms per hour, which can be further extended to 200 kms. The minister said ML-1 is a revolutionary project to be completed by the PTI government and will revamp the entire structure of Pakistan Railways.

He said 10 percent of technical staff like engineers will come from China while rest of the work force will be from Pakistan to accomplish this project. He said the multibillion project will be completed in five to eight years with Chinese help.