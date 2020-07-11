Two Motorway Police officials martyred in accident

ISLAMABAD: An inspector and a head constable of the National Highways and Motorway Police were martyred while a sub-inspector was seriously injured while on duty.

According to the details, a car's tire burst near Burhan on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in the middle of the road and the motorway police officers rushed to the spot to keep the vehicle safe from an accident.

But another vehicle, which was coming from behind lost control and collided with police officers. The accident was so severe that Inspector Amjad Ali was martyred on the spot, while Sub-Inspector Waheedullah and Chief Constable Akhtar Ali and the driver of the vehicle were seriously injured.

They were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassanabdal and then to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad where Chief Constable Akhtar Ali succumbed to his injuries. Sub Inspector Waheedullah and the driver of the vehicle were undergoing treatment at the hospital.