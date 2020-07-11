Global coronavirus death toll 555,036

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed 555,036 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Friday.

At least 12,289,840 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,565,600 are now considered recovered. The United States is the worst-hit country with 133,291 deaths from 3,118,168 cases. At least 969,111 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are: Brazil with 69,184 deaths from 1,755,779 cases, the UK with 44,602 deaths from 287,621 cases, Italy with 34,926 deaths from 242,363 cases and Mexico with 33,526 deaths from 282,283 cases.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 83,585 cases (4 new since Thursday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,609 recoveries.

Europe overall has 201,523 deaths from 2,795,751 cases, the United States and Canada 142,074 deaths from 3,224,911 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 138,136 deaths from 3,181,209 cases, Asia 41,368 deaths from 1,654,407 cases, Middle East 19,403 deaths from 881,789 cases, Africa 12,397 deaths from 540,845 cases and Oceania 135 deaths from 10,929 cases.