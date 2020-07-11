Engro Thar providing 330 MW to national grid

SUKKUR: The Engro Powergen Thar (Priv) Limited has successfully completed one year of commercial operations at both Block II mine and power plant in Tharparkar.

The Engro Powergen Thar is a majority owned company of Engro Energy and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC). The SECMC commenced commercial operations for 3.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) output of lignite coal under phase 1 in June 2019. On the other hand, Engro Powergen Thar Private Limited – which operates two power plants of 330 MW — successfully synchronized both the power units with the national grid, subsequently achieving commercial operations date over a year ago. During the year, SECMC supplied approximately 4 million tons of coal to EPTL which generated approximately 4,305 GwH of electricity to power one million households across the country.

Commenting on the occasion, Ghias Khan, President and CEO, Engro Corporation, said, “The completion of one year of successful and safe operations of the Thar coalmine and power projects has brought our commitment to Pakistan to a full circle.” Ahsan Zafar Syed, the Chief Executive Officer of Engro Energy, said, “We have kept our focus on inclusive development in Thar where, together with our partners, targeted social interventions worth over PKR 1.5 billion are bringing development and prosperity for communities in Tharparkar.” Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi – the CEO of SECMC — said the company also achieved the financial close of phase II which would allow the production output from the mine to increase from 3.8 mtpa to 7.6 mtpa, taking the total power generation from Block-II to 1,320 MW by 2021.