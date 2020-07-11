close
Sat Jul 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2020

NAB arrests three for stealing wheat bags worth Rs 510m

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, on Friday arrested three for allegedly stealing wheat bags worth Rs 510 million. According to NAB, one of the suspects, Munawwar Mahar, was arrested from Karachi, while the other two, Jummah Khan and Azam Arain, from Naushero Feroz. The NAB sources said accused Mahar and Jummah also stole Rs110 million, while Arain stole wheat bags worth Rs 400 million. The NAB sources said they will be presented before the Accountability Court on Saturday.

