Private ‘Quran Mehel’ inaugurated

LAHORE: Punjab Quran Board member and noted social worker Haji Nazimuddin has stressed the need for creating more awareness about preventing torn pages and worn-out copies of Holy Quran from desecration by collecting them and preserving in Quran Mehel before disposing them of in rivers as per religious requirements.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a private Quran Mehel in Sabzazar H-Block which has been built on the land and from the funds provided by chairman Union Council and noted social worker Khadim Hussain.

Nazimuddin said after the Punjab government’s Quran Mehel, many individuals and groups should come forward and build private Quran Mehel. He said every Muslim owed the responsibility to protect the torn pages of holy Quran from desecration, and said giving due respect to Holy Quran has always been the major part of Muslim faith.