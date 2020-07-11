Employee of Merkel’s press office suspected of spying for Egypt

BERLIN: A man who worked in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s press office is suspected of having spied for Egypt, a government report said Thursday. Police carried out “executive measures” against the man in December 2019 after he was found to have “worked for years for an Egyptian intelligence service”, according to a report on the protection of the constitution. The investigation is ongoing. The man worked for the visitor service of the federal government press office (BPA), headed by Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert, according to the Bild daily. He was a mid-level employee, meaning he would have completed an exam and at least two years of vocational training.