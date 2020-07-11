PARIS: They call themselves “long-haulers”, “long-tailers”, or simply survivors. Some have been sick almost as long as the new coronavirus is known to have existed. Six months after the virus began to scorch its way across the planet, it is becoming clear that COVID-19 causes far more symptoms than first suspected.

Thousands of people of all ages are staying sick for weeks or even months. British forensic psychiatrist Jenny Judge began an odyssey of illness in March with a fever, cough, headache and breathing problems. She has since experienced waves of other symptoms including a racing heart, scalding rashes and “COVID toes”, which were itchy and ulcerated.

At one point she was so delirious she heard her dogs talking, and was not particularly surprised. “Now I am going through a belly phase,” she told AFP on day 111 of her ordeal. More than 12 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded worldwide with more than 550,000 deaths. Some six million people are listed as “recovered”. But these figures do not tell the full story.