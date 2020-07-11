CTF playing crucial role in making federal capital security foolproof: IGP

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Saturday said that Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) has crucial role in making the federal capital security fool proof.

“We have pride on CTF and the force has the best capability to fight terrorists in effective way” he expressed these views during his visit to Counter Terrorism Complex.

The family of martyred ASI Mohsin Zafar was especially invited and block of CTD complex, named after ASI Mohsin Zafar, was also inaugurated by the youngest daughter of the martyr and family along with IG Islamabad.

DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG Safe City Sarfraz Ahmed Falaki, SSP HQ Irfan Tariq, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rashid, SSP CTD Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, AIG Operations Haroon Joiya, SP CTD, Zonal SPs and other police officers have also attended the event

On the occasion, the new logo of Counter Terrorism Force was also introduced and the IGP Islamabad handed over the logo m to SSP CTF. The CTF also conducted exhibited exercises against terrorists.