Ministry focusing on creation of jobs for youth

Islamabad : The climate change ministry is sorting out modalities to implement the ‘Green Stimulus’ project focusing on creation of a large number of jobs for unemployed youth and restore natural ecosystems in the country.

According to the latest record, the project would be implemented in three phases with the help of the federal government and would be completed in shortest possible time.

The record showed that the focal areas for intervention would include planting trees, reviving protected areas and sanitation improvement while the targeted beneficiaries would be the unemployed youth and women and daily wagers currently out of jobs and migrating to rural areas.

It is part of 5-point green agenda introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan including Ten Billion Trees Tsunami, Clean Green Initiative, Plastic Ban, Electric Vehicles Policy and Recharge Pakistan Initiative.