Police performance reviewed

LAHORE:Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Wing Lahore Ashfaq Khan has directed the police officers to speed up preventive as well as preemptive measures to control crime in the City. He said this while chairing a meeting held to review the overall crime control situation as well as operational and security strategy.

SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shahzad, SP Headquarters Jameel Zafar, SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hadayat, SP VVIP Security Ibrar Ahmad Khalil and all divisional SPs were also present. The meeting participants discussed the issues related to preparations of Lahore police well before Eidul Aza and Muharramul Hararam to provide foolproof security to the citizens.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that registration of private employees and tenants under Tenants Registration System (TRS) and also of passengers and citizens through Hotel Eye and Travel Eye applications should be increased. There should be strict implementation of Kite Flying Act by adopting zero-tolerance against any violation in this regard, he said.

The DIG Operations directed the divisional SPs to achieve the targets of arrest of proclaimed and targeted offenders along with hardened gangs involved in heinous crimes. The divisional SPs should monitor the overall performance of DSPs and SHOs and submit their reports in this regard to his office on weekly basis, Ashfaq khan said.

Effective measures should be taken to control the incidents of motorcycle theft and robbery by using latest technology and coordinated efforts of different operational units. FIRs should promptly be registered as well as action should be taken to strictly implement the local and special laws. Ashfaq Khan directed all the SPs and DSPs to inspect the police stations on a regular basis and ensure that all the cameras installed were functional. “We will provide foolproof security to all the sacred ceremonies in Muharramul Haram,” he said. Police officers should maintain constant liaison with the members of the peace committees, religious leaders of all schools of thought, including Shia community and license holders of majalis, to ensure peace and law and order in the City, he said.