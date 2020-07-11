close
Sat Jul 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2020

Man wanted in 105 cases of burglary held

Lahore

July 11, 2020

LAHORE:A man wanted in at least 105 cases of burglary was arrested along with an accomplice from Wapda Town on Friday.

He has been identified as Riasat alias Riasti and his accomplice as Shahzad Ali. He is involved in 105 cases of house theft and wanted by police of six districts, including Lahore. Police have recovered Rs0.7 million in cash, mobile phones and toolkit from his custody. Both accused have confessed to committing many thefts in various parts of the City.

