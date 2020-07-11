Mainstream political parties of Balochistan reiterate resolve to make CEPEC a success

Islamabad : Emerging Policymakers’ Institute (EPI) - an Islamabad based independent public policy think tank which conducts wide ranging research & analysis on the issues of governance, security, social development, and regional connectivity - organized a webinar on ‘Balochistan’s Political Parties’ Dialogue: CPEC and China’s Global Leadership during COVID-19’ on Friday, says a press release.

The dialogue involved speakers from most of the mainstream political parties of Balochistan to reiterate their commitment towards making China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a success and to discuss China’s achievements in tackling the Corona Virus pandemic at home and abroad. The dialogue also aimed to discuss the opportunities for Balochistan under joint cooperation mechanism on COVID-19 to uplift its health care system, among other important agenda items. Governor Balochistan Justice (r) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing addressed the forum as keynote speakers.

Chairman EPI, Ahsan Hamid Durrani, in his opening remarks said that the dialogue is an important effort by his organisation to bring together Chinese government and the political leadership of Balochistan to discuss the CPEC and COVID-19.

Ambassador Yao Jing in his keynote address highlighted the importance of the Balochistan to Pakistan and China. He explained the achievements of China in tackling COVID-19 faced by and also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in the war against the pandemic. Moreover, he assured that china will stand besides Pakistan through thick and thin. China has help Pakistan in establishing a 1000 bed isolation hospital and is continuing helping Pakistan.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai in his address said that both China and Pakistan need each other. If they have technology we have resources. “So we should use the technology to extract resources and get mutual benefit. He further added that CPEC is not being digested by India and other powers and they are trying to sabotage it. Moreover, Balochistan need much attention in all spheres of society,” he added.

The panel included speakers from various political parties of Balochistan including Malik Sikandar Khan, Sanaullah Khan Baloch, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Dr Ishaque Baloch, Prince Agha Umer, Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, Dr. Hayatullah Khan Khilji, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani and Bayazeed Kas.

All the speakers reaffirmed their commitment towards CPEC and appreciated the responsible role that China played in combating COVID-19 at home and abroad. Speakers stressed for expanding the role of Balochistan and increasing opportunities for Balochistan in CPEC. They also urged for conducting more such interactions with the Chinese Embassy to increase cooperation.