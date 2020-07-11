close
Sat Jul 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 11, 2020

10m face acute food shortages in Yemen: UN

World

AFP
July 11, 2020

GENEVA: Nearly 10 million people are facing acute food shortages in Yemen and urgent action is needed to avert a famine, the UN’s World Food Programme said on Friday. The WFP said it needed $737 million to the end of the year to keep its aid programme running in the war-torn country, which is gripped by what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Latest News

More From World