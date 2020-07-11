Nepal bans Indian news on cable

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s cable television operators have suspended Indian news channels for "objectionable" reporting on the country’s prime minister as tensions between the neighbours rise over a border dispute.
The countries have been wrangling since India opened a new road to the disputed Lipu Lekh pass on their border in May. The Indian channels went blank late on Friday, days after the Zee Hindustan news channel aired a report that said a relationship between China’s ambassador and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli had caused the dispute with India.