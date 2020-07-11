tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A British man was jailed on Friday for attempting to steal a priceless 1215 original version of Magna Carta, which has defined rights and liberties around the world. Mark Royden attacked the protective glass surrounding the manuscript at Salisbury Cathedral in southern England but was chased off by two American tourists and cornered by a group of stonemasons.