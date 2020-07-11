close
Sat Jul 11, 2020
AFP
July 11, 2020

Malaysian police question journalists

World

AFP
July 11, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police on Friday questioned five Australian journalists from Al Jazeera over a documentary about the plight of migrants which has angered the government, as the broadcaster expressed shock at the probe. The investigation into the Qatar-based network’s programme has added to concerns about a widening media crackdown in Malaysia after a scandal-plagued party came to power earlier this year.

