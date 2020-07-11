10m face acute food shortages in Yemen: UN

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Nearly 10 million people are facing acute food shortages in Yemen and urgent action is needed to avert a famine, the UN’s World Food Programme said on Friday. The WFP said it needed $737 million to the end of the year to keep its aid programme running in the war-torn country, which is gripped by what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.