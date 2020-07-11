Shortened red ball competition to be named Bob Willis Trophy

LONDON: The shortened red-ball competition to be held this year will be named the Bob Willis Trophy in honour of the former England captain who died last December aged 70.

A majority of counties agreed to push ahead with both first-class and limited-overs cricket when the season starts from August 1, but it was reported that some wanted to play the white-ball format only.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed all 18 first-class counties have agreed to take part in the same competitions. That will start with a four-day tournament followed by an abridged Vitality Blast which is set to get under way on August 27.

“The enforced break due to Covid-19 has provided a challenging period for the county game during which time the 18 first-class counties have been united with a common goal to get back to our core function of playing cricket,” said Neil Snowball, the ECB’s managing director of county cricket.

Only James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Sir Ian Botham have taken more Test wickets for England than Willis, a former quick who finished with a record of 325 scalps at 25.2 in 90 matches between 1971 and 1984.

He captained England for 18 Tests and 28 one-day internationals while his role alongside Botham in the 1981 Ashes, where he took a career-best eight for 43 at the famous Headingley encounter, lives long in the memory.