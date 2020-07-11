The gloves come on: virus-hit Singapore votes

SINGAPORE: Wearing masks and gloves and being careful to observe social distancing, Singaporeans voted in a general election on Friday as the city-state struggles to recover from a coronavirus outbreak.

After a nine-day campaign that took place mostly online as rallies were banned to cut the risk of infection, voters cast their ballots with a raft of strict safety measures in place. Voting had been due to end at 8:00 pm (1200 GMT) but after long queues formed at some polling stations due to the extra virus checks, it was extended until 10:00 pm.

The People’s Action Party (PAP), which has governed Singapore for six decades, is assured of victory but faces an opposition with some popular candidates backed by the estranged brother of the premier.

The affluent financial hub had seen large virus outbreaks in dormitories housing low-paid foreign workers, but with new infections slowing and authorities easing a partial lockdown, the government decided to call the poll.

The opposition has accused the PAP of being “irresponsible”, but officials insist they have done enough to ensure the 2.65 million eligible voters can cast their ballots safely. “I think (the measures) should be enough for everyone to be safe,” 22-year-old voter Terence Ng told AFP.

With long queues forming in some places due to the extra measures, election officials initially dropped the requirement for voters to put on disposable gloves to speed up the process, and later extended polling hours.