Man jailed for trying to steal Magna Carta

LONDON: A British man was jailed on Friday for attempting to steal a priceless 1215 original version of Magna Carta, which has defined rights and liberties around the world.

Mark Royden attacked the protective glass surrounding the manuscript at Salisbury Cathedral in southern England but was chased off by two American tourists and cornered by a group of stonemasons.

The 47-year-old was found guilty in January of attempted theft and criminal damage to the security case costing £14,466. Sentencing him to four years in jail on Friday, judge Richard Parkes said he had made a “determined attempt” to steal a document of “huge historical importance” to the world.

Prosecutors said Royden believed the Salisbury Magna Carta was a fake and that he came equipped to carry out the theft on October 25, 2018 with a hammer, gloves and safety goggles. Before smashing the protective case, he turned a security camera away to avoid being recorded, and set off a fire alarm as a distraction.

Salisbury Crown Court was told Royden had 23 previous convictions covering 51 offences, including theft and criminal damage against items “of the establishment”. His lawyer said his client had a serious car accident in 1991 that left him with brain damage.