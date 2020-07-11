‘India most pervasive purveyor of terrorism’

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has hit back at India’s terror accusations, branding the country — “which is ruled by Hindu nationalists” — as the “largest and most pervasive purveyor of terrorism” in the South Asian region.

“It (India) has used terrorism as an instrument of its coercive policies against every one of its neighbours and against its own Muslim population,” Ambassador Munir Akram told delegates taking part in a virtual United Nations-sponsored webinar on ‘the Global Scourge of Terrorism’ on Thursday. The Pakistani envoy was responding to Indian delegate Mahaveer Singhvi’s allegations on Wednesday that Pakistan was sheltering and supporting terrorists and distorting the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, which has been under a repressive military lockdown for the past 11 months.

Ambassador Akram said India was involved in at least four different types of terrorism, and urged the international community to prosecute those Indian civil and military personnel who had carried out war crimes in Kashmir.

“India’s state terrorism has intensified since August 5, 2019 lockdown of eight million Kashmiris in the Valley, with the imprisonment of all political leaders; the abduction and torture of 13,000 Kashmiri youth; brutal force against peaceful protestors; collective punishments and extra-judicial killings,” the Pakistani envoy added. He pointed out that the UN Special Rapporteurs of the Human Rights Council on Torture, Extra-Judicial Executions and Terrorism had jointly declared that India’s anti-terrorism legislation was incompatible with international human rights law.

They have repeatedly sought answers from India about the numerous extra-judicial killings, abductions and prosecutions, most recently last week, but India had failed to provide any answers.

“The international community should seek to prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel involved in the state terrorism, war crimes and crimes against humanity, in occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” Ambassador Akram added.

Pakistan, he said, had evidence that Indian intelligence agencies were sponsoring listed terrorist organisations like the TTP (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) and JUA (Jamaat-ul-Ahrar).

Pakistan had submitted the names, with evidence, of several Indian terror masters to the 1267 (UN Counter-terrorism) Committee, including Ajoy Mistry, Angara Appaji and Gobinda Patnaik, he said, adding: “We hope the 1267 Committee will put them on the terrorism list.”

Ambassador Akram said India was also financing and organising mercenary terrorist organisations in the ungoverned areas to attack Pakistan and impede the progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

These terrorist attacks include the one against the Chinese Consulate in 2018 and against the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi last month, he added.

“The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)-BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) Hindu supremacist clique that rules India has mounted an organised campaign of terror and oppression against India’s 180 million Muslims,” the Pakistani envoy told the webinar.

The slaughter in Christchurch last year, and in New Delhi this February, the Pakistani envoy said, were the consequence of the consistent propagation of the ideologies of hate against Islam and Muslims by right-wing ideologues.

“It is time that the world unites to confront these hateful ideologies, just as we have confronted the despicable acts of ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) and al-Qaeda and their associated terrorist groups,” he said.