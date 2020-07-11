75 more die of Covid-19 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: More than 2,700 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the 24 hours leading to Friday, taking the number of cases in Pakistan to 243,599, while 75 fatalities were reported raising the death toll to 5,058, according to official figures.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of coronavirus cases, followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad.

According to the latest official figures, thus far, 100,900 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 85,261 in Punjab; 29,406 in KP; 11,099 in Balochistan; 13,829 in Islamabad; 1,619 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB); and 1,485 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Furthermore, 1,972 individuals lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab; 1,677 in Sindh; 1,063 in KP; 125 in Balochistan; 146 in Islamabad; 34 in GB and 41 in AJK.