IHC accepts sugar barons plea against inquiry body

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted for hearing an intra-court appeal of the sugar mills association against the formation of the sugar inquiry commission, but turned down the request to stop the government from acting against the sugar barons following a damning report.

While declaring the case as maintainable, the court, however, rejected the petitioners’ request for the grant of a stay order on actions against the sugar mills in light of the commission’s report.

A division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued a written order on ICA filed by sugar mills owners challenging the decision of the single member bench.

The court served notices to Ministry of Interior, members of the inquiry commission, federation, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other respondents to seek their comments on the matter.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had turned down the petition of sugar mills against the inquiry commission.