Kohala, Azad Pattan will produce 8,000 jobs for locals

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said the Kohala and Azad Pattan hydel power projects will bring foreign investment of $4 billion and produce 8,000 new jobs for locals.

In a tweet on Friday, Bajwa, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, said Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and chief executives of China Three Gorges and China Gezhouba have acknowledged the role of CPEC Authority in helping realise Kohala and Azad Pattan hydel power projects.

He added that the AJK Premier and the chief executives of the Chinese companies visited his office to thank the authority for making the projects a reality. He said during the visit, they also sought the authority’s support and cooperation in execution process of the projects.

Bajwa said the projects would bring foreign investment of $4 billion besides generating 1800MW of clean and cheap electricity and produce 8,000 new jobs for locals.