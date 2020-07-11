Govt announces Rs30bn subsidy for low-cost housing

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a 30-billion-rupee subsidy for his low-cost Naya Pakistan Housing Programme and urged investors to take advantage of the plan amid reduced international obligations due to the coronavirus until the end of the year.

In a live broadcast after chairing the first meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development here on Friday, the Prime Minister said under this scheme, the government will provide Rs 300,000 for each house for the first 100,000 units of the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, state media reported.

He said for a 5 Marla (about 150 square yards) house under the housing scheme, people will pay just 5 per cent interest rate, and 7 per cent on a 10 Marla house. “The State Bank [of Pakistan] has also directed banks to fix 5 per cent of their total portfolio for construction sector and under this initiative 330 billion rupees will be allotted.” He said the decision has been taken to ease the burden for low income people.

Khan said around the world, loans for the housing sector are easily available, while the process in Pakistan is quite cumbersome, which is what led to the formation of the committee. The Prime Minister said the objective of the committee was to provide low-cost housing to the people who could not afford a house of their own. It would also simplify the laws related to the construction industry and for easing of loan disbursement.

He said the construction industry in Pakistan was facing numerous problems and hurdles, and added that the committee would remove the bottlenecks and ensure that the industry could move ahead at full speed, without any hitch.

“We faced many hindrances while launching the scheme due to some existing legislation, such as the foreclosure law... [However] despite a lot of hurdles, we are nearly successful in passing the law for Pakistan, which is now implemented around the world,” he said.

He said the committee would also play its role in removing hiccups in the process relating to the State Bank of Pakistan and commercial banks on house-building finance. The committee will meet every week to discuss all challenges faced by construction sector.

The Prime Minister said due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was an overall global recession and a large percentage of people had been rendered homeless. He added that the government was focusing on the construction industry as it would create economic opportunities to hundreds and thousands of the poorest of the poor.

He added that in consultation with all the provinces, the federal government had decided to cut down the number of no objection certificates (NOCs) required for the construction industry. Khan also said a web portal would provide a one-window operation in that regard while certain time-limits had also been put in place to ensure there were no extraordinary delays in the process.

The Prime Minister said the concessions for the construction industry were only for a limited period. The government would not ask for the source of funding. Under its international obligations, Pakistan could provide incentives to investors for the construction industry till December 31. He urged the investors, builders and people to avail the opportunity as it was an unprecedented step taken by any government in Pakistan.