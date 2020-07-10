close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

MQM-London’s ‘target killer’ among four held

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

KARACHI: indh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested four suspects, including a target killer, during a raid carried out in the Malir City area on the basis of a tip-off.

CTD incharge Ali Raza identified the suspects as Farhan Ali, Mazhar, Atif and Farrukh Shahzad. He said weapons were also recovered from the men’s possession.

The official said Ali was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and had admitted to murdering at least five people, Mazhar headed the MQM-L’s Unit 99 and was also responsible for supplying arms and ammunition, and the other suspects were involved in extortion.

