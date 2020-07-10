close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

‘20kg flour bag sells at Rs860’

Top Story

Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department is releasing 17,000 metric ton of wheat to functional flour mills, on daily basis.

According to the Food Department spokesman, around 525,752 flour bags have been supplied in the market. For the convenience of the people, the price of 20kg and 10kg flour bags has been ensured at the retail price of Rs860 and Rs430 respectively, he added.

