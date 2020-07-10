Buzdar, Pervaiz agree to continue public service

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar arrived in the Punjab Assembly and met Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi in his chambers here Thursday.

During the meeting, which was also participated by Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, views were exchanged in detail regarding matters of mutual interest, political situation and progress of construction of Punjab Assembly new building. Both the leaders agreed that elements indulging in propaganda would be faced jointly.

The chief minister said that we are taking the allies along, alliance matters are becoming more stable with every passing day, the Punjab government’s focus was on solving people’s problems and measures for providing relief to the people, in any case together will continue serving the people of the province as best working relationship had been established with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, the chief minister added.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi apprised the CM of the construction of the Punjab Assembly new building and the mosque. He said that we are shoulder to shoulder with the Punjab government in the mission of serving the masses, want that journey for providing relief to the people be speeded up through mutual cooperation, will accelerate the journey for serving the people, wishes of those desirous of rifts will never be fulfilled, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that during the last tenure the shape of the province was destroyed, province was bankrupted due to wrong policies of the past government, common man suffered due to delay in the public welfare projects, present tenure is the people’s own tenure. We are ally of PTI and will continue working together for the public welfare as serving the people is our mission, Pervaiz Elahi concluded.