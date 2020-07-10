Malik asks FATF to remove Pakistan’s name from grey list

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Thursday has written a letter to Financial Action Task Force President Marshall Billingslea pleading him to either permanently remove the name of Pakistan from the grey list of FATF, or, extend further grace period of one year in wake of coronavirus outbreak to enable the country to exercise our full potential against the pandemic.

He also thanked him for giving a relief of five months grace period to Pakistan for submission of response on FATF observations. “I would like to once again, solicit your intervention to either permanently remove the name of Pakistan from the grey list of FATF, or, extend further grace period of one year, thereby, enabling Pakistan to accomplish the legislation and other FATF related process,” he states in his letter to FATF president.

He stated that money laundering is a trans-international crime and hence only Pakistan cannot be blamed whereas India despite of international reports has not been reprimanded for their crimes against FATF and UN charters. In this context, he would also draw your attention towards to my earlier letter addressed to you dated 14th February 2019 and your office response dated 18th February, 2020 urging for action against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in money laundering, and the discriminatory treatment being meted out to Pakistan.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said Pakistan has fought the ‘War on Terror’ at front line as an ally of USA and UNO and our country has suffered heavily in terms of economy and loss of human life. “Being an ally Pakistan has the right to expose the countries or state-actors, who have tried to undermine the struggle against terror by indulging in money laundering in pursuit of their hidden agendas across the globe,” he said.

Rehman Malik said that Pakistan has suffered heavily by COVID-19 and there are more than 238,000 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases and 5000 thousand deaths so far in Pakistan and according to the research report of Imperial College UK and World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan is likely to touch the peak of COVID-19 patients in the months of July and August, 2020, with a gloomy forecast that approximately, 2.5 million people will die of COVID-19. “Our present statistics reveal the trend of patients to surpass that of Spain and Italy, in comparison,” he said.

Rehman Malik said the government of Pakistan has conscientiously

The former interior minister stated that the members of the Parliament of Pakistan and the members of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior which oversees most of the required legislation by FATF, are of firm opinion and consensus that legislative process cannot be accomplished in prevailing COVID-19 based circumstances.

“It would be an honour for me, along with my other two members, to present and explain our views on the subject, more elaborately, if such an opportunity is provided to us by your good self,” he concluded his letter.