Man killed, 3 injured in Mansehra firing incident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and three others sustained injuries when armed men fired at a vehicle in Chautrain area of Pulrah Police Station on Thursday.

Alam Zeb, Ali Asghar, Anwar Zeb and Muhammad Junaid were on way back home in Lassan Nawab after appearing in a local court via Parhana road when a group of armed men opened indiscriminate fire on their car, leaving them seriously injured. The locals rushed all the injured persons to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced one Alam Zeb as dead and others were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.

Tariq Khan, the SHO Pulrah Police Station, told reporters that accused Muhammad Sajid and his brothers Mohammad Shahzad and Muhammad Riasat were arrested during a raid following the incident. He said that two brothers of the accused were killed some two years ago. He added that slain Alam Zeb was on way back home after appearing in the court in the same murder case. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Hafiz Janis Khan has asked officers to ensure evidence-based investigation. “I have quashed as many as 56 FIR lodged with a mala fide intention against opponents across the district, and warn you to preserve the justice at every stage of investigation,” Khan told investigation officers here. He said that during the first two quarters of the ongoing year, as many as 994 first information reports were lodged with all police stations in the district and challan of 753 were presented in courts.