Fri Jul 10, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

Boy killed in Tirah landmine blast

Top Story

Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

BARA: A 13-year-old boy was killed in a landmine explosion in Maidan area in Tirah valley, official and local sources said on Thursday. They said Ilyas Khan was grazing cattle in a mountain when a landmine went off in Malikdinkhel area in Tirah valley. As a result, he sustained serious injuries in the explosion. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

