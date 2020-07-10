Boy killed in Tirah landmine blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: A 13-year-old boy was killed in a landmine explosion in Maidan area in Tirah valley, official and local sources said on Thursday. They said Ilyas Khan was grazing cattle in a mountain when a landmine went off in Malikdinkhel area in Tirah valley. As a result, he sustained serious injuries in the explosion. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.