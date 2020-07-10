Contempt case against Vawda: IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of contempt case against Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda.

The hearing of the case was presided over by IHC Justice Aamir Farooq who reserved the verdict.

It must be noted that the high court had given a two-week time to the federal minister to submit a response. PTI minister Faisal Vawda, Election Commission and federation were made respondents in the petition. A petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Federal Minister Faisal Vawda for not submitting his reply despite court orders was filed before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday. The petition was filed by Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon.

Earlier, a petition was also filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda over his dual nationality.

Vawda was alleged that he concealed his dual nationality and lied on oath before the ECP authorities that he was Pakistani national only at the time of filing nomination papers in General Elections 2018.

A plea in the ECP seeks Vawda’s removal from the public office under clause 62, 1 (F) of the constitution.

The petition said that Faisal Vawda was a dual national when he had submitted his nomination papers to contest election for a National Assembly seat and he concealed his dual nationality.