IHC declares sugar mills intra-court plea admissible

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared Sugar Mills Association intra-court plea against Sugar Inquiry Commission report admissible. During the hearing, the Sugar Mills Association lawyer Makhdoom Ali argued that the report was tabled to the cabinet on May 21 and passed on the same day. He said making the report public meant publishing it in the Gazette of Pakistan. He further said that the commission submitted its report but there was no notification of its formation. Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar said that the notification of formation of the commission was published in the Gazette of Pakistan on March 16.

Addressing the additional attorney general, Justice Amir Farooq said that the March 16 notification will have to be presented to prove this claim. He said if the notification was issued in accordance with the law, the case will conclude in four minutes.

On the request of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association to suspend the sugar inquiry report, Justice Amir Farooq said that he would look into the matter while issuing the written order. The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 15.