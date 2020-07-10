Pakistan Medical and Dental Council revokes PMC decisions

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has annulled faculty registration of medical and dental colleges/institutions by erstwhile Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in consonance with the order of Islamabad High Court.

In a notification addressed to all vice chancellors/principals/ deans of recognised public/private medical universities and medical & dental colleges/institutions, PM&DC Registrar Brig Dr Hafizuddin Ahmed Siddiqi (retd) informed that the faculty registration of any medical/dental college/institution issued or renewed (provisional/permanent) by erstwhile PMC will not be considered on the strength of that particular institution.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court in a judgment on 11.2.20 stated that “The actions, orders and decisions taken by the PMC pursuant to promulgation of the PMC Ordinance, 2019 are hereby declared unlawful and they are not allowed to proceed further in any manner, however actions affecting the rights of any individual in this regard will have to be considered by interim regime notified in the case of Fahad Malik supra in Para-24(n), (o) & (p). “Before parting with this judgment, it is made clear that the PMC Ordinance, 2019 is ultra vires to the Constitution, therefore the affairs of PMDC have to be regulated under the PMDC Ordinance, 1962, which stands revived in its original position as referred in Fahad Malik case supra”.

In the light of the judgment, the PM&DC informed all concerned in their own interest that the faculty member(s) of colleges/institutes may apply afresh to PM&DC along with all requirements of faculty registration of the said faculty member(s) as per PM&DC statutes.