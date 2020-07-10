Youth commits suicide

OKARA: A youth killed himself with a gun after exchanging harsh words with his mother in village Bagyana. Nasir, 25, was angry with his mother over a domestic issue and in desperation he committed suicide.

BODY RECOVERED: Police recovered body of an unidentified man from a nullah near village 43/3R. Passers-by spotted a body in the nullah and informed the police. The police dispatched the body to hospital.

TEN GAMBLERS HELD: Police Thursday arrested ten gamblers. Sadr Okara police arrested accused Shafique, Ghazanfar Ali, Tahir, Imran, Umair, M Juma, Bilal, Ali, M Amjad and Bilal from village 54/2L. The police also recovered stake money and booked the accused.